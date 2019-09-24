Fairway Market closes Wednesday

BY SCOTT WATERS

NANUET, NY – For weeks rumors have been circulating about the future of the Fairway Market located at the Shops at Nanuet. The rumors have been put to rest – Fairway Market will be closing on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Management made the announcement today with signs in the store informing customers of the imminent closure. We contacted Fairway Market and they responded with the following:

“The diminishing draw to the Nanuet store is a direct result of the closing of major retailers at The Shops at Nanuet, which impacted the mall’s foot traffic and the overall shopping habits of the community.”

“Fairway Market values our staff and customers,” said Abel Porter, Chief Executive Officer at Fairway Market. “We have offered continued employment at our other stores to our current Nanuet employees.”

Fairway Market in Nanuet was originally opened on October 10, 2013. Video below of the Grand Opening

The closure of the Fairway Market is another big blow to the Shops at Nanuet. In just the last year, the Shops have lost two anchor stores – Sears and Macy’s. Both stores were technically independent of the Simon-owned Shops at Nanuets, while their space ran adjacent and connected with the greater mall area.