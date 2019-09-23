Breaking News In New York

New York is without a doubt one of the most recognized and prolific cities in the United States. Heck, it might be one of the most well-known cities in the world with popular attractions like Central Park and the Empire State Building. If you look at the city on a map, you will see that it is incredibly small when compared to the others, but what might surprise you, even more, is that it is one of the most densely populated cities in the world. There are literally more people packed into this little city than you will find packed into most states. When you couple this with all the different boroughs and neighborhoods it should be easy to understand how there is always breaking news coming out of the area. Just check out some of the latest top stories.

Election Time Is Here Again

Anyone into politics either loves or hates Novembers. This is when the election takes place and there is no denying that there is going to be an exciting one in Rockland, New York. It will be November 5th when control of the 17-member Rockland Legislature goes up for grabs. The voters in the city will be electing two new top prosecutors for the first time in more than a decade.

Not only this, but it looks like voters will also be choosing a sheriff, state Supreme Court judges, as well as town and village positions. This will include everything from supervisors to highway superintendents. There is a whole slew of both republican and democratic candidates to choose from, but what makes things even more interesting for the citizens of Rockland is that this will be the first year for early voting. It will be truly interesting to see who walk away with the wins and how early voting affects the overall outcome.

Bernie Williams To Host A Concert

If you live in New York, you are probably without a doubt a native Yankee fan. How could you not be? Even if you aren’t a Yankee fan, you still have to give credit for anyone or entity that is doing their part to better the future children of this nation. And, that is exactly what former center fielder Bernie Williams is doing. For those of you who don’t know Bernie Williams is also a Jazz guitarist. And, this is exactly why he is going to put on a benefit concert Thursday for the Rockland Conservatory of Music.

This school of music is one that is dedicated to bringing musical arts to children regardless of their age, ability, or financial background. The concert is slated to help fund programs offer by the school like tuition assistance and music therapy. If you can’t get behind the Yankees and Bernie Williams, you have to get behind the nation and the future of it.

Police Hit Roadblocks In Their Swastika Investigation

Racism is something that was banned a long time ago, but it doesn't mean that many people aren't still living with this very hate today. Whether it is targeted against the African American race or the Jews, there is always someone out there with a grudge. This is why it really didn't come as a surprise when a swastika appeared on the bathroom stalls of a Main Street Starbucks.

Even though this incident didn’t come as a surprise it didn’t deter police from investigating it. That they have done, but unfortunately, the results weren’t desirable. The lack of witnesses along with the lack of video proof just keep hindering police from discovering the true culprits behind the defacing. The incident is still under investigation and probably will remain so for the foreseeable future.

Reward Offered By Family In Taxi Killing

Many people in the Rockland and surrounding areas are still reeling from the brutal taxi slaying that took place on the morning of June 28th. Taxi driver, Luis Espinoza, was found dead that morning shot to death in the backseat of his international taxi. The 28-year-old was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much uncovered about the case, as the video and witness accounts are scant in this case as well. The family hopes to move things along by offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the culprit.