Things To Consider When Shopping For A New Blender For Protein Shakes

Blenders are an innovative and useful addition to any modern kitchen. From making protein shakes to blending ingredients for your favorite meals, a blender will rarely run out of useful applications from its place atop your kitchen shelf. It is quite efficient when making soups, crushing ice, blending smoothies, mocktails, cocktails, sauces as well as for making healthy milkshakes. All this and more can happen just in a matter of minutes while you invest your time in other culinary activities. If you have finally decided it’s time to stop chopping those fruits by hand or you just need to get a replacement for a broken blender, you’ll definitely need to get a few things right if you want to buy the right blender. If you are big on protein shakes, you will need to pay some special attention to ensure you get the best blender for protein shakes. Below we have put together some factors to consider when buying a blender for protein shakes;

The Power Of The Blender

Blenders come with different power ratings, usually corresponding to its capacity to do blending work. The higher the power rating of a blender, the more work it can do. While most blenders can do the job of “mixing” your protein powder with water or any liquid base, you’ll need something with some reasonable amount of power to chop and liquidize fruits or ice cubes into smooth mixtures. If you just want to mix basic shakes – maybe just powder with liquids – then a low powered blender with at least 200 watts of power will suffice. However, if you plan to use more variety of protein shakes ingredients like vegetables, nuts, fruits or even ice cubes, then you’ll need a blender with at least 500 or 600 watts to do a good job.

Most high wattage blenders can easily turn bigger pieces of fruits and other protein shake ingredients into liquid on their own. Blenders with low wattage, on the other hand, may require the addition of water into the container to help the food pieces to move around and be emulsified easily. High wattage blenders can also crush ice without any damage to the blender itself, but the same can not be said of low powered blenders. So, irrespective of your choice of blenders, a high powered blender will certainly do more good.

The Size Of The Blender

Knowing the size of the blender you need depends on how much work (and what work) you’ll want to do at once. There are lots of blender sizes, but you’ll basically have the option to buy either a personal blender which has a cup (that holds items to be blended) where you can drink straight from or those with much larger cups you’ll need to empty into a regular cup or bowl before drinking. While the personal blenders are much portable, if you are quite big on protein shakes or have lots of people at home that could drink from your protein shake mixture, then going for a countertop blender is the best option. The blender’s cup is were fruits and other items to be blended are stored for crushing and blending. The countertop blenders have a larger jug-like cup and mate made for your kitchen slab. They are the perfect options for making hummus, crushing veggies, making smoothies as well as preparing protein shakes.

The Material For The Blender Cup Or Container

Like it or not, the material used to make the blender’s cup or container is either going to piss you off or become quite useful. The popular materials used include glass, plastic, and stainless steel. All these materials have their advantages and disadvantages, which means the manufacturers made some trade-offs before deciding the choice of materials to use. Firstly, plastic containers are cool, but they are often prone to scratches and tend to absorb the aroma of pulverized food. Also, some plastics are made from Bisphenol A (BPA) which is a toxic industrial chemical that can dissolve into food substances and contaminate them while they are being blended. However, not all blenders with plastic containers use BPA, so some are relatively safe and okay to use. Stainless Steel containers, on the other hand, have a quality appearance with smooth finishing and are usually good to look at.

However, cups made of stainless steel are not transparent so the block the visibility of the food being blended which means it becomes difficult to check the consistency of the blended liquid as the mixture is being blended. Glass containers are relatively heavy, and may become a little cumbersome when trying to pour out the blended liquid into cups for consumption. However, one of its greatest selling points is being transparent. When making protein shakes, you’ll need to see how far the blending process is going and how consistent the blended liquid currently is. This means, for a lot of people the best blender for protein shakes are those made from glass or transparent plastic.

All in all, when shopping for a blender for protein shakes, look out for one with a reasonable wattage, transparent container and one with large but comfortably portable size. We hope these three pointers can help you get the best blender for protein shakes.