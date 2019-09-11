Rockland County Marks September 11th Anniversary

New City, NY, – County Executive Ed Day and other local officials joined family members and residents to remember the people of Rockland County who were killed 18 years ago in the September 11th terror attacks.

“It has been 18 years since the world changed forever. Each year on this day we come together; reopening our hearts to the emotion, the fear, the anger and the pain, we felt that bright Tuesday morning is not an easy task,” said County Executive Ed Day. “But it is a trial of will that we must undergo, we must remind the families of those who were lost that day that they are not alone and will never be alone.”

The ceremony is held every year at the site of the Rockland County September 11 Memorial at Haverstraw Bay County Park, which lists the names of 81 people with ties to Rockland who were killed on September 11, 2001, as well Robert Kirkpatrick of Suffern, who died in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Family members read the list of names of the 81* victims from Rockland County. *Robert W. Kirkpatrick was killed in the first attack on the World Trade Center on February 26, 1993.

It is expected that by the 20th anniversary of September 11th, more people will have died from post 9/11 illnesses than the almost 3,000 who died in the attacks that day. The County Executive made special mention of those who have died due to these illnesses saying, “while I am thankful that the US Congress passed, and the President signed the bill providing increased funding to the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, we must continue to stand by those who lost loved ones on that day and those who have since passed.”

A bell was tolled, and a moment of silence observed at 8:46 a.m., in remembrance of the attack on the North Tower of the World Trade Center, and again at 9:03 a.m. in memory of the attack on the South Tower. Four more bells sounded toward the end of the ceremony in remembrance of the attack on the Pentagon, the collapse of the South Tower, the crash of Flight 93 into Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the collapse of the North Tower.

“Sept. 11, 2001 is a day that will be with us always. Even today, first responders who went to the scene continue to fall ill and die due to their service. Even today, members of our military continue to make the supreme sacrifice in the War on Terror,” said Legislative Chairman Toney Earl. “The families have not forgotten. The friends have not forgotten. The children and grandchildren born since that terrible day will not forget. On this solemn anniversary, we pause to remember all who have been lost and vow to remain vigilant so that such a wound never inflicts us again.”

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard and Rockland County Police Emerald Society Pipes and Drums Band took part in the opening and closing of the commemoration.

“The mere fact that we still come together as a community shows that the tragic deaths and the deaths of those in the almost 18 years since have unified this nation against hatred, against terrorism, against anything or anyone that threatens our freedom and our families. But as we mark this anniversary, let us not dwell on the pain or the loss. Let us instead focus on how we came together and continue to support each other despite any challenge. When we truly unite, there is no obstacle we cannot overcome,” concluded County Executive Day.

COUNTY PRESS RELEASE