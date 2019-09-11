BRIDGES To Host Its First Comedy Night Fundraiser on November 7

Special Performance by The Great Olmedini

(ROCKLAND) September 11, 2019 – BRIDGES, Rockland’s Disability Resource, Service and Advocacy Center, is hosting its first Comedy Night on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Double Tree by Hilton at 425 East Route 59 in Nanuet. Proceeds from this fundraiser will support BRIDGES’ work to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities. The event is being sponsored by Atlantic Tomorrow’s Office and Lia Toyota.

“We are excited to have put together such a unique lineup for this very special event, the first of its kind that we know of that will feature entertainers, some of whom have their own disability,” says Carlos Martinez, Executive Director of BRIDGES. In addition to Mark Viera, Daniel “Mr. Bishop” Joye, Tyler Fisher and Donnie Sengstack, there will also be a special performance by The Great Olmedini, who is the embodiment of how a person chooses to have a fulfilling life in spite of barriers in our community. It promises to be an exciting evening for our guests.”

Oldmedo Renteria-also known as Olmedini El Mago- performed for decades as a celebrity magician on television in Ecuador before moving to New York City 30 years ago. Now blind as a result of a stroke and living in a Harlem apartment complex for disabled persons, he still performs six days a week on the subways where he delights riders with his courtly manner and mind-boggling magic tricks.

The featured comedians are regulars at New York’s most important comedy venues such as Improv and Caroline’s on Broadway as well as on television. Mark Viera made his network debut on NBC’s Emmy award-winning show “30Rock” and has appeared on Showtime, HBO and Comedy Central, among others. Known to his fans as the Latin Prince, he also headlines at Improv’s and FunnyBone Comedy Clubs nationwide.

Daniel “Mr. Bishop” Joye is one of New York’s rising comedians, thrilling his audiences with stories of about his life and his experiences in church. Be forewarned: Mr. Bishop enjoys interacting with his audience and isn’t afraid to bring up the house lights to engage them!

Tyler Fisher has performed stand-up on “America’s Got Talent” and made appearances on “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” His videos are regularly featured on The TODAY show, Huffington Post and Elite Daily.

Donnie Sengstack was named Caroline’s 2019 Breakout Artist and he has been performing at major comedy festivals around the country including the New York Comedy Festival and the San Francisco Sketchfest.

Tickets are available in advance for $65 through October 17th, and $75 after that. Light refreshments and beer, wine or soda are included; doors open at 6:45 pm. Sponsorships for the evening are also available. For more information, please visit https://www.bridgesrc.org/comedynight/