BRONX MAN PLEADS GUILTY IN ROUTE 59 IMPAIRED DRIVING CRASH

Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece today announced that Rohan Brijlall (DOB

08/03/77) of 2324 Elder Avenue, Bronx, New York pled guilty to:

• One count of Assault in the Second Degree, a class “D” Violent Felony relating to a car accident that left three people with serious injuries.

“Because of the reckless actions of a drunk and drugged driver, three innocent victims continue to suffer nearly a year after being struck by an SUV,” said District Attorney Gilleece.

On October 15, 2018, at approximately 3:05 p.m., Brijlall was driving a Land Rover eastbound on Route 59 and Old Nyack Turnpike in Nanuet when he attempted to illegally pass another vehicle in the left lane from the right and merged into the center lane of travel.

As the defendant did so, he accelerated the vehicle to at least 60 miles per hour (mph) in a 40 mph zone. While accelerating, the Land Rover approached the victims’ two vehicles, which were stopped in the center lane of travel from an unrelated traffic accident.

Brijlall’s SUV collided with the first victim’s car, which subsequently struck all three victims, who were in the process of exchanging information. One victim suffered an amputated leg and other traumatic injuries, the second victim sustained a broken leg and ruptured cyst and the third victim suffered a fracture clavicle and other injuries.

An analysis of the defendant’s blood drawn after the crash revealed the presence of cocaine, cocaethylene, and benzoylecgonine. In particular, cocaethylene is only formed by the liver when cocaine and alcohol coexist in the blood.

Under the terms of the plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office, the Honorable Judge Larry Schwartz will sentence the defendant to four years in state prison on December 3, 2019.