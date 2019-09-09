Bon Secours Charity Health System Receives National Recognition in Women’s Care from Healthgrades®

Good Samaritan Hospital Among Top Five Percent of Hospitals Evaluated for Fifth Straight Year

The Birthing Centers of Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern and St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, both members of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), are recipients of Healthgrades’ highest maternal care honors.

Both birthing centers received Five-star ratings for C-section deliveries and Good Samaritan Hospital was also awarded a Five-star rating for vaginal deliveries from Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. Five-star ratings indicate that the hospitals’ clinical outcomes are significantly better than national averages when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.

“With close to 3,500 births each year, our Maternity Departments are clearly dedicated to clinical quality and the finest in patient care,” said Mary Leahy, MD, CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System. “These outstanding ratings from Healthgrades demonstrate our commitment to providing a safe, caring experience for new families and their babies.”