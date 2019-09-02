The Mets Need A Miracle to Get Into the Post Season

The New York Mets are now 50-1 to win the World Series at the best online sportsbooks, falling from a shorter 30-1 earlier this summer.

The Amazin’ Mets currently sit in fourth place in the National League East. The Braves, who lead the division with 84 wins – at the time of writing – lead the odds boards as well out of this division at 10-1.

Despite the long odds and their place in the standings, the Mets sit at No. 9 on the TeamRankings power rankings, with a projected wins total of 82. That said, they still only have a 6.1 percent chance of making the playoffs. So for the NY Mets, this last stretch of the regular season has become the Miracle Mile.

What Needs to Happen

With fewer than 30 games left, the Mets need to go on a serious win streak and the Washington Nationals or Chicago Cubs need to stumble and fall in the wild card race. Right now, the Mets are eight games behind the Nationals and four behind the Cubs. If they can catch the Cubs or the boys from the capital city, they can snag a wild card spot.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the second-best record in the NL West at 70 wins, trailing the Dodgers by a whopping 19 games. The Cubs are currently second in the AL Central with just 73 wins. The Milwaukee Brew Crew are in third with 70 wins. So, although the stars need to align a bit, there is still hope for the Mets.

New York starts a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Monday, September 2. This is where it needs to start. The Mets are against the clock. If they can take two of three, they can begin their turn-around and race towards the playoffs. The Phillies are just a game up on the Mets. They just took a game off the Mets on Sunday with a 5-2 victory, but not before the Mets took both Friday and Saturday affairs. Now they have a 4-game stretch against the Cincinnati Reds, who are sitting towards the bottom of the NL Central.

After the Nationals face the Mets, they head directly to Atlanta for a 4-game series. Then the Phillies face the Braves right after that – this is also after the Mets and Phillies do business. So, there is a good chance that the Mets can make up some ground in the first half of September. Unfortunately, the Mets have the ninth toughest remaining schedule in the League. However, they can still make the playoffs with some outstanding play and a little help from the rest of the National League.

They need a small miracle, but hey … they are the Amazin’ Mets.