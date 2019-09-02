Hudson Valley mourns death of Senator William Larkin

FROM MID HUDSON NEWS

State Senator William Larkin, who ended a four-decade political career with his retirement last December, passed away Saturday. He was 91.

Sen. Larkin’s Obituary

His family released a statement on Sunday announcing the passing.

“”It is with a heavy but full heart that we announce our beloved Bill Larkin has passed away. America and the State of New York have lost a dedicated public servant, soldier, and statesman. Our family lost a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and so much more. We appreciate your thoughts, prayers and best wishes. It is our hope that all of the people whose lives Bill touched in some way over the years will join us in celebrating his life over the coming days.”

Prior to his career in politics, Larkin, a veteran, served with honor in World War II and Korea. Larkin, a Republican, was elected to the Assembly in 1979. He won election to the Senate in 1991.

Stony Point Councilman Tom Basile, who ran for Larkin’s seat and was endorsed by him in 2018, said, “Today, we lost a true American hero, a New Yorker of great distinction, an exceptional public servant and someone I was honored to call a mentor. Senator Bill Larkin put great faith in the people of our country to rise above any challenge. He viewed his service to our nation and New York as a way to amplify the power we all have to help each other live better lives and protect the freedom we hold dear. I will forever be grateful to God that I was able to learn from such a leader. As we celebrate his life, we renew our commitment to serve each other in our own way. We pray for his eternal rest and that his spirit live on in the countless he touched with his life.”

State Senator James Skoufis, who succeeded Larkin in the Senate, said, “Foremost, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Senator Larkin’s family, especially his beloved wife, Pat. He cherished his family above all else and would occasionally remind me, ‘happy wife, happy life,’ a reflection of his devotion and admiration for Pat. I’m deeply saddened for their loss. World War II and Korean War veteran; New Windsor Supervisor; state Assemblyman; and state Senator, Bill Larkin’s lifetime of service and unwavering dedication to our country will live on as an inspiration. May his memory be a blessing to the countless lives he touched.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo praised Larkin, saying he “led by example every day of his life and was an inspiration to me and countless others who wanted nothing more than to serve the people of this great state and nation.” The governor said, “We own him and his family the greatest debt of gratitude for his heroism and tireless devotion to our country.”

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec said Larkin’s “positive impact on our community will be felt for many years and never forgotten.”

Assemblyman Colin Schmitt said he mourns the loss of Larkin, who “served with integrity and distinction for decades of his life in the US Army and in state and local elective office.”

US Senator Charles Schumer said Larkin was “an advocate for all veterans, champion for the Hudson Valley, and will be deeply missed.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday morning for Larkin. The service will be held at 11 a.m., September 5 at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church in Cornwall-on-Hudson.

On Wednesday, visitation will be held at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center in the William and Pat Larkin Education Center in the City of Newburgh.