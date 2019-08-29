Troop 21 Holds Camp Out to Help the Homeless

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Suffern Boy Scout Troop 21 held its annual box camping event this Friday, August 23, to raise awareness for the homeless and less fortunate in our community. The scouts will camped on the front lawn of the Town of Ramapo and held a food collection/donation drive on Friday 6 – 10 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Tallman Shoprite, Tallman Walmart and Mahwah Acme.

They also collected recyclable bottles and cans. Can collection is a year-long fund raiser. Instead of putting your bottles and cans out in the recycle bins save them for Troop 21.