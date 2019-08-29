Stony Point Arrests

On August 3 35-year-old Tyrill Graham of W. 151st St. in Manhattan was arrested in Stony Point and charged with aggravated DWI. Police officers from SPPD were investigating a minor motor vehicle accident on Perrins Peak and said the defendant was found to be operating a vehicle while under the influence. Police said Graham failed all the field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for Aggravated DWI and DWI Per Se.

Police said Graham’s breath sample showed 0.20 percent BAC. He was processed and released on his own recognizance with multiple traffic tickets and a return date of September 19.

On August 12 65-year-old Richard Gizzi of Stony Point was arrested in Stony Point on charges of criminal mischief in the third degree. On August 12 Stony Point PD received a report of a fight taking place at the Shoprite. The defendant also called the police stating he was in an argument with an acquaintance at same Shoprite. While investigating the incident, police said Gizzi admitted to punching the other individual’s vehicle causing damage. Gizmo was placed under arrest for criminal mischief in the third degree and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Stony Point Justice Court on September 3.

On August 11 35-year-old Antonio Rochet of Haverstraw was arrested in Stony Point on charges of attempted burglary in the second degree and criminal contempt in the second degree. Officers from SPPD responded to a Valley View Rd. home for a report of a male attempting to enter the home of a female who had an order of protection against him. Rochet reportedly attempted to enter through a window by removing an air conditioner from a window after unsuccessful attempts at the front door. The resident called 911 and Rochet was located at the residence and placed under arrest on listed charges. He was arraigned and posted $1500 bail and is due back in court on September 15.