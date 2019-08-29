SPRING VALLEY MAN SENTENCED IN CHILD SEX CASE

Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece today announced that Luis Miguel Lopez- Ruiz of New Hempstead Road, Spring Valley, New York was sentenced to twelve years in state prison and twenty years post-release supervision on his May 2019 guilty plea to:

• One count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a class “B” Felony

“This sentence imposed is more than deserved considering the frightening ordeal of sexual violence that went on for years,” said District Attorney Gilleece. “The defendant is a dangerous predator who destroyed a child’s innocence.”

Between October 2014 and December 2018, Lopez-Ruiz had sexual relations with a child starting when the victim was less than 13-years-old. The repeated abuse, which took place in the Town of Ramapo, continued until the victim was 15-years-old.

The case was investigated by the Town of Ramapo Police Department with the assistance of the Special Victims Unit of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

Upon his release, Lopez-Ruiz must register as a sex offender under the provisions of Megan’s Law. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Stefanie A. Schera.