John Hall Band In Concert at the Rockland Center for the Arts, September 14

The Rockland Center for the Arts (RoCA), on Saturday, September 14, at 7 p.m.

The music starts at 7:30 p.m,, taking place in The Catherine Konner Sculpture Park @ RoCA, 27 S. Greenbush Rd., in West Nyack.

Admission ranges from general tickets at $35 to VIP at $100. Phone number is 860-379-0188. The website is RocklandArtCenter.org.

The John Hall Band features Bob Leinbach (Todd Rundgren, Joe Cocker, Fabulous Rhinestones, Orleans) on keyboards and vocals, Peter O’Brien (Edgar Winter, Rory Block, Orleans) on drums, and Eddie Denise (Dion, Jonathan Edwards, Arlen Roth) on bass and vocals.

John Hall wrote and directed music for Broadway and Off-Broadway shows when 21-years-old. With then-wife Johanna Hall he co-wrote “Half Moon” for Janis Joplin, and “Miss Grace” for the Tymes; he also recorded and/or toured with Seals and Crofts and Taj Mahal. He is perhaps best known as the founder of the band Orleans, co-writing their hits “Still The One,” and “Dance With Me,” Steve Wariner’s #1 country hit “You Can Dream of Me,” and also “Power,” which became the theme of the NO NUKES concerts in 1979.

Hall has collaborated in the studio or on stage with Little Feat, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Crosby Stills and Nash, Chet Atkins, James Taylor, the Doobie Brothers and Michael McDonald. He also has long been a political and environmental activist, serving 10 years in elected office culminating with two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. He returned to music in 2012 with Orleans, and this year has performed with them across the country.