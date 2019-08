By Jeannine Rippa

In 1995, GiGi Tom started as a Letter Carrier in the Congers, N.Y. Post Office. On Oct. 1, 2018, Tom was named Postmaster of the New City, N.Y. branch. He now manages 52 employees who deliver 55,340 pieces of mail a day. An Installation Ceremony was held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the lobby of the New City branch.

