Eight Catskill Hikes Offered by State in September and October

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this week reminded New Yorkers to see the Catskills like never before in late summer and during leaf-peeping season by attending one of many guided hikes as part of the newly launched Hike with Us • Catskills program. Experienced hikers are encouraged to check out the Catskills Fire Tower Five Challenge, snap selfies at each fire tower, and send photos to DEC for special prizes.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “As summer fades and fall begins, the Catskill Park is a short drive for millions of New Yorkers and provides great opportunities for families and individuals looking to get outside and explore. DEC’s new guided hikes and the Catskills Fire Tower Five Challenge encourage New Yorkers to find their own outdoor adventures close to home, while learning about the history of our state’s fire towers and experiencing the beauty of the Catskills.”

Hike with Us • Catskills is designed for individuals and families new to hiking. This series of beginner-level hikes provide a fun, safe, introductory experience that encourages continued participation in hiking while offering educational messages and outdoor skills. Guided hikes range from two to six miles and are being held in Greene, Sullivan, and Ulster counties.

The following guided hikes still have spaces available and participants are encouraged to sign-up early because space is limited: