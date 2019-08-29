DIERKS BENTLEY TO HEADLINE CONCERT AT WEST POINT

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Multi-platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley is slated to headline the first ever outdoor concert held at West Point’s Michie Stadium, Friday, Oct. 18.

After headlining arenas and amphitheaters across the country with his 2019 Burning Man Tour, Bentley will be supported by country music star Dustin Lynch while making a stop at the nation’s preeminent leader development institution. General public tickets will be available for online purchase at goarmywestpoint.com/tickets starting Friday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.

Parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m., with the stadium gates opening at 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start of the show. The concert is considered a special event to the gate policy, all concert goers age 18 or older will only be required to show a valid government-issued ID card to enter post. Those attending should enter using either Stony Lonesome Gate off Route 9W, or Thayer Gate off Main Street in Highland Falls.

No outside food or drink are allowed in Michie and stadium tailgating, and parking policies will remain consistent with Army West Point Football game days. For a complete listing of rules and available lots, visit armygameday.com. For complete details regarding the Dierks Bentley Concert at West Point visit westpoint.armymwr.com, or goarmywestpoint.com.

This event is made possible through the West Point Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation division and Army West Point Athletics.