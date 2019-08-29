10th Annual Blauvelt Sons of Italy Italian Feast & Carnival Approaches

The Rockland Lodge 2176 of the Sons of Italy will host the 10th Annual Blauvelt Sons of Italy Italian Feast and Carnival at Tappan Masonic Park Fair Grounds September 12 – 15. The popular event draws thousands of people from around the tri-state area during the spectacular four-day celebration of all things Italian and has been recognized as the biggest event in Rockland County. Parking is free, and admission is $5 for adults and free for kids under 12.

“The Sons of Italy Rockland Lodge 2176 Italian Feast has become one of the most anticipated events in the tri-state area. Our Lodge brothers and volunteers spend hundreds of hours before and during the feast to ensure that everyone has a great time whether they are on the rides, shopping, eating or enjoying the amazing entertainment line-up every year. We encourage everyone to come out this year and enjoy our little slice of Italy!” stated Jerry Verdicchio, president of the Rockland Lodge 2176.

The Feast features an amazing array of Italian food, everything from sausage and peppers to brick oven pizza made right on site, to a huge variety of pasta dishes and Italian desserts and pastries including zeppoles, cannoli’s, sfogliatella and Italian ices. Beer and wine are available each day.

The carnival area has rides and games for all ages including fishing and ring toss type games for the younger ones to more challenging games of skill for older attendees. Thrill seekers will also find more exciting rides at the Italian Feast. Carnival bracelets which offer a discount are available Thursday. For adults over 21, the Italian Feast features a casino with tables for blackjack and poker as well as wheels of chance.

Numerous vendors will be on site selling everything from jewelry and home goods to hand-made artwork and Italian-themed clothing and souvenirs.

The live entertainment will include numerous performances over the four days, here is sampling with many more to be announced:

· Country Singer LAUREN MASCITTI – back by popular demand all the way from Nashville

· The KICKSTART CHARLIE band

· JOE D’URso & STONE CARAVAN

· Italian Accordionist RICHARD PITI

· The #1 voted SINATRA vocal impersonator STEVEN MAGLIO back by popular demand

· The JENNA ESPOSITO BAND

· The LOUIS VANARIA BAND

· AL SAPIENZA & DEBORAH RENNARD

· The VANESSA RACCI band

Hours for the festival are Thursday 5 – 11 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. – midnight, Saturday Noon – midnight and Sunday will begin with an outdoor mass at 10:30 a.m. and the Festival will be open from noon until 9 p.m.