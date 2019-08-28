Spring Valley Apartment Fire, 3 Cats Rescued

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos and Story by Scott Waters

SPRING VALLEY, NY – Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday August 24, the South Spring Valley Fire Department responded to the area of 131 Heitman Drive in Spring Valley for a reported structure fire. 44-Control received several 9-1-1 calls. Mutual aid was by provided by departments from as far as West Nyack and Suffern.

Three cats were rescued by firefighters from the burning building. There were no injuries to residents and all three felines went home with their owner.