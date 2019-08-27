How to Find the Best Deals on Airbnb

For those who are keener on hotels and don’t know or use Airbnb, here is what you need to know; Airbnb is a marketplace, created for hosts and guests around to world, where the hosts offer their property, and the guests use it, for a certain price. It is quite a simple platform that is abundant is exceptional places where you can stay, around the whole world. However, no matter how amazing the prices are, there is always room for them to go lower.

Therefore, the rest of this article will focus on the ways you can find the best deals on Airbnb and get the best offers and accommodation. But, before we begin, make sure to hop over to EssayShark and look into their excellent deals on a variety of writing services. Now you can do both, enjoy your stay at the best places, and also have your work done, in no time.

Determine the Necessities

Prior to traveling and actually looking into the Airbnb offers, you must determine the necessities in regards to the things the accommodation should have. Those would be the things that are essential to your lifestyle and without which you cannot really function on a day to day basis. For example, if you’re a freelancer or you own an online business, it would be really important to have access to an excellent internet connection. So, before you even start browsing Airbnb, make sure to create a list with all the things the accommodation should have so that you can be content and comfortable. This is even more important if you’re planning a longer-term stay, so make sure to have a serious approach to creating this list.

Set the Airbnb Filters

Just like with every website out there, there is always a catch that enables visitors to make better deals, find better offers and save money. The same goes for Airbnb, or with the filters you look for, to be more precise. Because Airbnb is very simple to use, people tend to think that the price range and the accommodation is all you can choose. However, when clicking ‘more filters’, you will see a range of filters you can choose from; the amenities range from the internet, wireless connection, to smoke alarm, gym, AC, or even a doorman and parking place. You can also see whether pets are allowed in a certain apartment or house, whether there are kitchen appliances that you need, etc. This will help you find the best suitable accommodation for you and your loved ones.

Negotiate the Price

In case you didn’t know, as many Airbnb guest don’t, you can use the Airbnb’s Special Offer to negotiate the prices of rooms and apartments, or get discounts. The way these Special Offers work is like this:

First, you need to write a personalized message to the host, so the host can send you the Special Offer

You can also determine the dates and price, but instead of clicking ‘Request to Book’, you should click ‘Contact the host’

By clicking ‘Contact the host’, you will get pre-approved without having to pay yet

Make sure to enter the exact dates of your stay, as well as the number of guests

When the host replies to your message, make sure to mention the list of the things you will need, as well as ask for the special offer

Make sure to be considerate with the price range, as many Airbnb hosts rely on the rental income

Other tips and tricks

In order to have better control and power over the accommodation you’ll choose and the price you’ll pay, we have come up with a number of trips and trick that could be useful;