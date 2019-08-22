Statement from Rockland County Executive Ed Day regarding Richard LaBarbera Parole Violation

“It is a relief to see this monster back in jail where he belongs and where he should rightly spend the rest of his life; long may he rot in the Erie County Correctional Facility. Richard LaBarbera does not deserve to walk free while our community still suffers from the loss and pain he caused. I remind all that this cretin was on parole when he murdered Paula Bohovesky so he clearly has learned nothing other than how to be a permanent scar on society.

I again ask the Governor to revisit all the recent decisions of the Parole Board that includes releasing cop killers and child murderers as this type of behavior is exactly what I was speaking of when calling for LaBarbera to remain behind bars. He committed murder, a crime of permanency, and should be permanently in jail.”