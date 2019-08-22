Suffern village park dedicated in honor of Korean War vet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photo by Scott Waters

On August 18, 2019, the Village of Suffern dedicated Point Park to lifelong Suffern resident and Korean War Veteran (NAVY) Dave “Red” Clifford. Clifford was a 1953 graduate of Suffern High School, he would then proudly service in the US Navy from 1953 – 1957. He would serve in the Korean War.

After the Navy, he held the quartermaster position at the V.F.W. Post 2973 in Suffern, NY. David “Red” Clifford passed away on August 30, 2018. Point Park is located on the corner of Washington and Orange Avenue in the Village of Suffern (NY).