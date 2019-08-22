New Medical Director Appointed to The Breast Center at Montefiore Nyack Hospital

Montefiore Nyack Hospital has appointed Sunny D. Mitchell, M.D., a board certified and Fellowship-trained breast surgeon, as Medical Director of The Breast Center at Montefiore Nyack Hospital and Breast Surgery at Highland Medical, P.C. In this role, Dr. Mitchell will provide oversight to the breast cancer program, breast cancer research and cancer registry, while serving on all cancer committees and tumor boards.

Dr. Mitchell is an expert in the field of Oncoplastic Breast Surgery which combines breast cancer surgery with the latest plastic surgery techniques. These new techniques are just as effective at removing cancer and just as safe as traditional surgery. Dr. Mitchell is a trained Hidden Scar™ breast surgeon and teaches the innovative and highly skilled technique to surgeons who are pursuing certification in providing the best possible optimal medical and cosmetic results.

“Dr. Mitchell’s extensive background as an academic leader in breast cancer care and a pioneer in the field of Oncoplastic Breast Surgery ensures that patients and community members can be confident in the access they have to highly skilled breast and women’s health services available to them at The Breast Center,” said Anthony Matejicka, D.O., Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

Prior to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, Dr. Mitchell’s previous positions include Attending Breast Surgeon and Director of the Breast Clinic at Stamford Hospital in Stamford, CT; Clinical Instructor of Surgery at Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons; Director of Breast Surgery at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, NY; and Associate Chairperson of Surgery and Director of Women’s Health Services at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, NY.

Dr. Mitchell received her medical doctorate from the Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico and New York Medical College in Valhalla, NY. She completed her general surgery residency at Stamford Hospital/Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, where she was Administrative Chief Surgical Resident. She completed her breast surgery fellowship at Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Mitchell’s professional affiliations include the American Society of Breast Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons.