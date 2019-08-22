Joyce Kanyuk “It’s All About the Figure” At the Piermont Fine Arts Gallery

On September 12-29, 2019 Joyce Kanyuk, will present her solo exhibition ” It’s all About the Figure” at the Piermont Fine Arts Gallery, 218 Ash Street, Piermont, NY. Featured in this exhibit are paintings of the human form based on figure studies painted using Golden’s fluid acrylics. For the past seven years Tuesday mornings have been spent at the Rockland Center for the Arts painting from various models. She fell in love with drawing and painting the figure as an art major at Syracuse University. Joyce’s paintings can be found in collections throughout the United States, Israel, and Australia. Joyce will be present throughout the exhibit and would love to see you there.

Gallery Hours:

Thursday and Sunday: 1- 6pm

Friday and Saturday: 1- 9pm