Fios 1 News no more – last broadcast of local newscast set for November

NANUET, NY – For Rockland County residents, there were two choices for hyper-local television news – News12 and Fios 1. Starting on November 16, 2019 that will change, as Fios is ending a run that started in 2007.

Verizon has announced they will be discontinuing their contract with RNN, which provides Verizon news content. Fios 1 news consisted of stations in the Hudson Valley, Long Island, and New Jersey. Verizon spokesman Tony McNary confirmed the move.

“Later this year, Verizon will no longer be offering Fios1 News,” McNary told Lohud. “We have partnered with RNN for over 10 years to deliver award-winning hyper-local news coverage on Fios1. We wish RNN and their employees well during this transition.”

It is being reported that the move will cost 150 employees their jobs at Fios 1.

When asked by Peter Kramer of Lohud if Verizon was getting out of the hyper-local news business altogether, Verizonspokesman Tony McNary said, “We still carry all the local broadcast networks, so customers will continue to have access to local news.”