Cuomo adds $25 license plate fee

New Yorkers can vote on new design

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo has announced that residents will have the ability to vote on the design of the state’s latest issue of license plates. Voting will be open September 2, according to the Times Union, and the new plates will be available in April, at which time any plates older than 10 years will be required to pay for replacements when they renew their vehicle registration.

The plates will come with a $25 fee — on top of the registration renewal cost — and there will be an additional $20 fee to keep the same plate number. Governor Cuomo defended the new costs at an event Monday on the shores of Lake Ontario, saying the EZ Pass system is having trouble reading some of the old plates.

To vote on the design of the latest issue of New York license plates visit now.ny.gov/page/s/vote-for-the-next-nys-license-plate-design.