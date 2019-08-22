4 B2B Marketing Strategies To Think About

Not all businesses sell to the end user, and therefore they will need to carry out extensive B2B (business to business) marketing rather than the B2C (business to customer) variety. This requires a different set of marketing strategies, and should not be approached in the same way. For example, whereas a customer is going to use their emotions to buy a lot of the time, a business is going to be much more focused on cost and profit. Here are some useful B2B marketing strategies to think about so that your business can be as successful as possible.

Dig Deeper

Research is always going to be the key when it comes to B2B marketing. You will need to research:

The market

The brand

The company you are targeting

Their demographic

Rather than simply looking at whether they are likely to buy from you, you will need to know why this is, so that you can focus in on that when you are pitching to them. Not only will the business you are contacting know that your product is right for them, but they will also know that you have taken the time to learn about them. This won’t guarantee you a sale, but it will certainly put you in a good light.

A High Performance Website

Your business website is one of you must important assets; perhaps even the most important. This should not just be a digital billboard and a place to advertise your goods and services – that might be enough if you are marketing to the end user, but when you are marketing to a business you need to show that you are as professional as possible.

Your website is how you gain visibility and credibility, so it needs to be fully functioning, full of information, and it should be easy to navigate. If you can direct your business customers to your website without feeling as though it should and could be better, you will already be ahead.

Social Media

You may think that social media is just for you to interact with your end user customers, but that is not the case. Sites such as Instagram and Facebook may be like that, but Twitter can be ideal for connecting with B2B users and really helping them to understand what it is you do and how it can benefit their own company.

B2B marketing on Twitter will take time to get right, as you will need to foster the right connections, interact with them regularly, and otherwise become an integral part of their online life. It is not enough to simply push your products and walk away; social media is about building up a relationship and the sales will come later.

Make An Explainer Video

You know yourself that when you run a business you don’t have a lot of time to spend on anything other than building it. There might be any number of products and services out there that would benefit you, but you don’t have the time to investigate them fully. If you feel this way, it’s guaranteed that other business owners will too.

An explainer video can save a lot of time and effort once it is created. By pointing potential B2B customers towards your video (which should be made professionally, perhaps even via a third party to ensure a slick look), they will instantly be able to see what it is you do and how it can help them, and it will only take a few minutes.