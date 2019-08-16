7 Decking Trends in 2019

As the design trends of 2019 continue to evolve, an increasing number of people are directing their focus outside. This year more than ever, trendsetters are striving to ensure that the outsides of their homes as beautiful as the insides are.

If you’re looking to improve your deck this year and create a space where you can unwind in style, then check out these 7 great decking trends of 2019 that are sure to transform your deck into the sanctuary you’ve been wishing for!

1. Creative deck lighting

Deck design is certainly taking a modern turn, meaning that you’ll want to keep things sleek. One of the best ways to smooth out the look and feel of your deck is to get strategic with your lighting.

Step lights, for example, help to illuminate key parts of your walkway without jutting out or drawing attention when they’re turned off. Other good options include built-in sconces and post lighting.

2. Shade and shelter

With people spending more time outdoors than ever during 2019, one of the biggest trends right now is to include shelter in your deck area. Not only does this keep you from getting too much sun exposure on bright days, but it enables you to enjoy your deck during rainy weather, too.

Another added benefit of throwing up an overhead shelter is that it allows you to convert non-traditional areas into added deck space, which is another hot trend right now. Add a fire basin or grill under your shelter where it’ll stay dry on rainy days, and you’re good to go!

3. Water features

Tranquility is a key point of focus this year when it comes to design inspiration, and water features provide a sense of peace and beauty like nothing else.

To make your deck area more calming than ever, hop onto this hot design trend and include a trickling fountain–preferably near a shaded area in order to combat evaporation.

4. Bold, two-tone color schemes

In the interest of taking beautiful design to the outdoors, bold colors in decks have been on the rise. To immediately bring a trendy look to your deck, opt for a two-tone color scheme that features a bold floor color.

Contrast your light, bright deck floor with some dark railing, or vice versa, for a modern look that’s sure to last.

5. Minimalism

In terms of deck design, minimalism is the overall theme that you’ll want to keep in mind while you shop for new flooring, furniture, and lighting features. Narrow your shopping choices down to a few key components that will give you the biggest advantages of all, and forego anything unnecessary.

This year’s minimalism trend extends towards maintenance and care alongside appearances, so make sure you’re installing decking, railing, and overhead shelter that’s durable and easy to maintain.

6. Aluminum flooring

A great example of durability and quality, aluminum decking is the perfect choice to modernize your outdoor space. Low-maintenance decking options are more popular than ever before, and aluminum floors are extremely simple to clean.

Aluminum decking also keeps you from having to worry about splintering or fading and makes mold and mildew concerns a thing of the past.

7. Added comfort

The whole purpose of having a deck is to have an area where you can kick back, relax, and enjoy being outside in comfort. As a result, added seating and cushions are a rising trend for this year’s most stylish decks.

If you’ve chosen a more industrial decking finish like aluminum or distressed hardwood, then opt for furniture in bold colors to visually set things off. No matter what you do, make sure that your seating is easy to care for and feels as good as it looks!

To Recap:

As people renovate their deck spaces in 2019, the primary points of focus are sleek design and minimalism, water features and shade, and the creative use of space. After all, the heart of deck design is to create a comfortable outdoor area where you can relax and appreciate the beauty in life.

Set off your outside area with a two-tone color scheme featuring a low-maintenance decking material such as distressed wood or aluminum, and add the finishing touches with some polished, modern lighting features.