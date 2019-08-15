Rockland Legislature/Discount Toll bridge resolution

To the Editor,

Our Rockland County Legislature once again engaged in their favorite past time of creating meaningless and powerless resolutions. All crafted for the appearance that they are “working” for us, when in reality they are merely spinning their wheels and going no where fast.

Legislature Cornell and Low-Hogan have sponsored a resolution requesting a Toll discount for Rockland residents. While this seems like a fantastic idea for Rocklanders, it is sure to fail as it would be unfair to residents of surrounding counties.

I do hope this fall, at budget time our Legislature can all work together and continue to cut waste in county government. The review of our county budget is one of the most important functions of our legislature, so important I do believe more time needs to given to this process.

Sincerely,

Dave Veraja

Sloatsburg