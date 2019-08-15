Piermont Police Arrest “Mister Bates” for Public Lewdness

PIERMONT, NY – The Piermont Police Department announce the arrest of Brian Bates. Bates was arrested for public lewdness after allegedly exposing himself to a female on August 12.

Brian Bates has an extensive history involving public lewdness and sexual misconduct, including masturbating and performing acts of sodomy on himself in public. Piermont Police are asking resident that if you observe the subject (pictured) acting or conducting himself in an alarming way to you or others, to contact theVillage of Piermont Police Department at 845-359-0240 or 911 immediately.