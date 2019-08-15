HEALTH DEPARTMENT CELEBRATES THE ANNIVERSARIES OF ROCKLAND BABY CAFÉS

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert celebrate the anniversaries of the two Baby Cafés located in Spring Valley. A free event for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers will be held onat the Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center Baby Café, located at 110 Bethune Blvd. in Spring Valley. Come have your questions about postpartum care answered and receive breastfeeding support.

Special guest Nubia-Earth Martin, a midwife and facilitator for the Chocolate Milk Café (a peer-to-peer support group for African-American/Black breastfeeding mothers and their families) in Yonkers, NY, will discuss the importance of reducing racial and ethnic barriers in breastfeeding, why Black Breastfeeding Week, August 25-31, is celebrated and share tips for postpartum care. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 914-406-6412 or email medranos@lhvpn.net.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, non-Hispanic Black women are less likely to initiate breastfeeding, have a lower prevalence of exclusive breastfeeding, and breastfeed for a shorter duration.

“Our free weekly Baby Cafés increase access to breastfeeding services in our community by offering no-cost, ongoing, high-quality breastfeeding education and support for breastfeeding mothers and their families. Baby Cafés help create equity, reduce barriers, and build a culture in the community where all women feel comfortable and supported in breastfeeding their babies,” said Dr. Ruppert.

Pregnant, breastfeeding moms and their babies are welcome to drop-in at any of our free weekly Rockland Baby Cafés:

• WIC Spring Valley, Tuesdays, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, at 14 South Main Street in Spring Valley.

• Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center, Thursdays, 11:00 am -1:00 pm, at 110 Bethune Blvd. in Spring Valley.

Rockland Baby Cafés provide pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and their families one-on-one support from trained lactation (breastfeeding) specialists and share their experiences with others in a group setting. Sessions are year-round and follow the East Ramapo Central School District Calendar during the school year. Please join the Rockland County Baby Café Facebook page for updates and schedule changes. For more information, call 914-406-6412 or email medranos@lhvpn.net.

The Health Department, through the Creating Breastfeeding Friendly Communities program, received funding from the New York State Department of Health to work with local agencies, child care and health care providers, worksites, and community partners to ensure that all women and families have access to breastfeeding education and support. Part of this funding allows the Health Department to work together with the Lower Hudson Valley Perinatal Network (LHVPN) to establish Baby Cafés to reduce disparities in the Towns of Ramapo and Clarkstown.

For more information, visit the Health Department’s Breastfeeding Support and Promotion Program at http://rcklnd.us/ breastfeeding or call 845-364-3786. For more details about Black Breastfeeding Week and upcoming events, visit the Black Breastfeeding Week Facebook page.