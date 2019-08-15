Dedication of St. Ann & St. Joachim Way

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Joachim and Anne were the father and mother of Mary, and the grandparents of Jesus. On July 27, 2019, Jefferson Street, in front of St. Ann RC Church, Nyack was renamed St. Ann & St. Joachim way, to honor Grandparents.

Marie Lorenzini, Nyack Trustee, was instrumental in navigating the paperwork of changing the name of Jefferson Street to St. Ann & St. Joachim Way. Fr. George Torok, founder and the Provost of the New York Oratory of Saint Philip Neri, blesses the new street sign for St. Ann & At. Joachim Way.

Submitted: Jeannine Rippa on behalf of St. Ann church.