The 2019 Nyack Film Festival Opens Next Thursday 08.15

Local film makers dominate the 8th annual film festival with a visual feast of subjects and story lines. We open and close with Christopher “Kit” Lukas‘s feature film, Pete Seeger’s Legacy, If I Had A Hammer 90 mins. Unlike previous Seeger films, this shows the music from the earliest banjo hoe-downs to Seeger’s political songs. There is also rare video and film footage from performances in Australia and Sweden in the 1960’s (when he was black-listed in the U.S.) to illustrate his enormous scope. Multi talented film maker Peter Danish‘s The Blind Date (25 mins) story of a young woman whose idyllic life is shattered when, because of a change in laws, is forced to make a horrifying decision – a decision no woman should have to make. DUPED (15 mins) A different kinda Mob movie by Award Winning Director Paul Borghese that will keep you guessing with unexpected twists and turns. Starring Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos) and Tony Darrow (Goodfellas). In feature Her Magnum Opus (60 mins) Marta Renzi, Directs a versatile cast culled from the worlds of film, Broadway, and dance, creating a dreamlike story of friendship told almost entirely through movement. New York theater and dance performer Aileen Passloff appears as a version of herself. Generation Bridge (90 mins) chronicles the Hudson Valley Honor Flight taking WWII veterans to Washington, D.C. and their “generation bridge” with local students to visit their monuments. Directed by Joe Allen of Tomkins Cove, is a longtime journalist and communications specialist. Lucas Ruderman Directs a dance short film called Rose in this years festival. Just to name a few of this years offerings. Tickets are $15 per day and there’s also an all access pass to any and all films for $25.

