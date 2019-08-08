St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Spring Valley, NY and Immigrant Hands, Inc. Collaborate to Help Families in Need.

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Maria Herrera and her family became the beneficiaries of much needed assistance that was made possible through the collaboration of Immigrant Hands, Inc. and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Spring Valley. Immigrant Hands, Inc., is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that is dedicated to helping immigrant families. Immigrant Hands currently runs the Immigration Office located within the Spring Valley Village Hall. Though its president, Gisela Chavez and one of its volunteers, Soraya Reyes; in partnership with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Spring Valley, Ms. Herrera was able to get the help she and her family needed. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Spring Valley is located at 26 South Madison Avenue, Spring Valley, NY 10977.

St. Paul’s is a small but vibrant and welcoming church with a diverse congregation of about 82 families. They reach beyond the church to the larger community through outreach activities and active involvement in many community organizations. Their outreach activities includes free community dinner and food pantry, seniors outreach, and Community Health Care Network, a grassroots community organization that provides clinical services in rural and urban communities in West Africa.

The members of the St. Paul’s congregation welcomed Ms. Herrera as their “family” and made possible the financial donations to help Maria and her family.

Thanks to St. Paul’s and Immigrant Hands, and the Village of Spring Valley, through its kind Mayor Alan Simon, for helping this family and for making a difference in our community.