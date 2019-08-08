 SPRING VALLEY MAN CONVICTED IN FALSE IDENTITY SCAM 

Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece today announced that Nicos Dinkins (DOB 07/20/88) of 57 West Hickory Street, Spring Valley, New York was convicted after a jury trial of:

• Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, class “D” Felonies

Dinkins was charged in connection with the possession of a fraudulent New York State driver license featuring his photo, but printed with the name “William Cooper.” The defendant was also found in possession of three credit cards in the name of “William Cooper.”

District Attorney Gilleece said, “Identity theft is an unfortunate reality in the digital age. The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office must remain vigilant in targeting offenders who jeopardize innocent victims.”

Dinkins was arrested following brief foot chase in Spring Valley after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 12, 2019.

Because of multiple prior convictions, the defendant faces up to seven years in state prison.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Michael Peterson and Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Von Ronn.