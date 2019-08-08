Rockland Community College Career Skills Academy Offers a Fast Track to Fulfilling Employment

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (August 7, 2019) – Recognizing there was a high demand to fill “middle-skills” jobs—those which require more education and training than a high school diploma but less than a four-year college degree—Rockland Community College (RCC) initiated a Middle Skills program last year. Now called the Career Skills Academy, the name change represents a shift to providing work-ready programs for students of any age to get the necessary skills for a new job, or to enhance an existing career. “RCC’s philosophy is that success can be achieved at all levels of training and education,” says RCC President Dr. Michael Anthony Baston. “Whether you are fresh out of high school or getting back into the work force after being unemployed or raising children, the RCC Career Skills Academy is just the ticket for quickly gaining specific skills required to enter a well-paying job.”

The programs are designed to teach specific skills in a concentrated time frame so students can start a new career, earning a good salary, in just a few weeks or months. They may also provide future opportunities to obtain industry-specific certifications and/or transfer info degree-seeking programs. RCC Career Skills Academy offers the following courses of study:

IT Support Professional—Students will learn how to repair, build and troubleshoot computers and computer networks—even without any prior computer experience—earning CompTIA cer tifications in A+ and Network+ as well as a Google IT Support certificate.

The 12-week day program runs September 3 through November 26, Monday through Wednesday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. The 15-week evening program runs from September 3 through December 22, Tuesday through Thursday from 5:45 pm to 10 pm; each program is $3,999.

Social Media Branding and Marketing for Entrepreneurs—Learn the principles of advertising, retailing and branding as well as web page and social media platform development in this online course which gives entrepreneurs the flexibility to accommodate busy schedules.

The online-only course runs September 3 through December 22; $3,999.

Professional Bookkeeping with QuickBooks – Master QuickBooks, the leading financial software tool, and prepare for a career in the high-demand field of bookkeeping. Gain expertise in basic accounting, double entry bookkeeping, accounts payable and receivable, fixed assets accounting, inventory recording and maintenance and accounting compliance.

The 10-week day program runs September 3 through November 12, Monday through Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm. The 15-week evening program runs September 3 through December 22, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm; each program is $2,750.

Professional Medical Call Center Representative—Learn to provide successful customer service in a medical organization, along with administrative and clerical proficiency in Microsoft Office, file management, data entry, telephone systems and other office procedures. Upon completion, students receive a “RISE UP Customer Service Professional” credential.

The 10-week course runs September 3 through November 12, Monday through Wednesday from

10 am to 3:45 pm; $2,995.

Gas Pipeline Operations— A certificate in Gas Pipeline Operations could lead to a career in the natural gas industry. Students will get hands-on instruction in leak-detection pipe inspection, gas indicator reading, diagnostic-voltage, current, resistance, pipe-fitting, reading pipeline drawings, pressure gauge inspection, meter and regulator installation and safety techniques. New construction operator technician classroom training covers installation and inspection of pipes, regulation of gas meters, gas industry basics, location markings, along with accident awareness and prevention.

Students are required to take the Northeast Gas Association (NGA) exam as part of the program.

The three-week course runs September 3 through September 23; $2,999.

Computer-Assisted Design (CAD) Drafter/3D Modeler—Learn computer-assisted architectural drawing and 3D printing fundamentals to earn a certificate in just three months. Drafters can find rewarding careers in the construction, manufacturing or architecture industries.

The 12-week course runs from September 3 through November 26, Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm; $3,999.

“Skills gained in the IT Support Professional course gave Brandon Richards the foundational knowledge that is looked for in an entry-level helpdesk environment. This meant less time spent on teaching the basics and more time learning the area of specialty,” states Lilia Jule, RCC’s Director of Distance Learning & Instructional Technology, who hired Brandon after he completed the IT Support Professional degree.