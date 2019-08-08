MADE IN NEW YORK JAZZ SHOWCASE COMING TO PALISADES CENTER

PRESS RELEASE

For the first time, Made In New York Jazz and Palisades Center will showcasing a one-of-a-kind performance showcase on Saturday, September 21 from 1 -3 p.m., featuring talented jazz musicians from all around the world, including legends John Lee and Bobby Sanabria!

The Made In New York Jazz Competition started as the first online jazz competition. Today, Made In New York Jazz Competition and Festivals runs a network with artists from 59 Countries, Jazz Legends, an annual Jazz Gala at Tribeca, and International Jazz Festival in Europe. Made In New York Jazz brings a unique experience to its audience creating never before seen lineups and showcasing entertainment programs with different influences and styles of jazz, funk, fusion all integrated in one show. The company debuted in 2013 and was founded by jazz aficionado and music producer, Michael Brovkine.

“We are very excited to bring our lineup to the Palisades Center. I’m happy that we can share beautiful sounds of jazz represented by jazz masters to such a wide audience!” said CEO & Founder of Made In New York Jazz, Michael Brovkine. “Music makes people happy and we will work hard to make as many visitors as possible happy, during this special day! See you on September 21st.”

“Bringing this jazz showcase to Palisades Center is nothing that has been done before,” said Assistant Marketing Director, Catherine Horvath. “Observing jazz in person creates an intimate experience that can make any one appreciate the genre.”

The showcase line-up and additional information on the event to follow. The event will take place in the East Court, on Level One near H&M. To learn more about the event and other happenings at the center, visit www.palisadescenter.com.