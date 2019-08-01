NJ Transit Announces Railroad Crossing Work Road Closures Required



New City, NY, – Effective 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, – Wednesday, August 7, the County of Rockland announces the following road closures in the Town of Clarkstown due to railroad track repairs being performed by New Jersey Transit:

Convent Road in Nanuet – closed between Grandview Avenue and Old Middletown Road.

New Clarkstown Road in Nanuet – closed between Spring Valley Marketplace and Overlook Boulevard.

The work being performed by NJ Transit will include repairs to railroad ties and tracks along with repaving sections of the road surrounding the crossings.

Detailed detour information is attached and will be posted at both closures. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes during this time.

The TOR 93 bus route will not serve the Spring Valley Marketplace for one week, July 31 through August 7, as New Jersey Transit rebuilds the Railroad Crossing on New Clarkstown Road. No traffic will be permitted to use the crossing.

Suggested transit alternatives are:

TOR 93 bus route can be met at the corner of New Clarkstown Road and Overlook Boulevard. Passengers can walk about 500 feet between there and the Marketplace.

TOR 59 picks up and drops off on Route 59, near the Marketplace. Pedestrians must use the painted crosswalks on Route 59 to reach the TOR bus shelter stops.

TRIPS paratransit buses are available for senior citizens 60 or older and for people with disabilities. Not registered for TRIPS? Call 845-364-3333 for registration information.

The Rockland County Department of Public Transportation has issued text alerts to riders, posted notices onboard the buses on the affected routes and had staff canvas Spring Valley Marketplace to raise awareness of the upcoming route disruption and the available alternatives.