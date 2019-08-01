NEW WALK CO-CHAIRS NAMED TO THE ROCKLAND COUNTY WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

The Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter has appointed Lucia De Giuseppe and Maureen Pearce co-chairs of the planning committee for the Rockland Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Sunday, Oct. 20, at Palisades Credit Union Park Stadium in Pomona. Personal connections to the disease inspired both women to get involved with the Association.

A West Nyack resident, De Giuseppe is an advocate and volunteer whose mother has dementia.

“I have become dedicated to joining the efforts of those who also have loved ones suffering with this devastating disease,” she said.

“My involvement has enabled me to help speak for those who are unable to speak for themselves,” she said, adding she feels privileged to support the Alzheimer’s Association, “which shares my commitment to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s.”

A New City resident whose family has been deeply affected by Alzheimer’s, Pearce has spent 30 years working with adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, including some with Alzheimer’s disease. She is now an advocate who offers assistance to those in need of special attention when entering Hospice care.

From an early age, caregiving for people affected by Alzheimer’s was part of Pearce’s life.

“I have been involved in caregiving since I was 8,” she said. “At the time, I was just told that we were helping those in our family who needed the help. No diagnosis. No judgement. Just love and support. Now all of them have passed on, and I am an out-of-work caregiver. I spend my time pursuing passions that were left long ago to help those who needed the help.” Pearce’s walk team is called “Didi’s Dreamers” in honor of her mother who passed away from Alzheimer’s.

Both De Giuseppe and Pearce will work closely with Rockland Walk Manager Sue Bunce.

Registration for the Oct. 20 walk begins at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m., and the walk at 10:20 a.m. To register, contact Walk Manager Sue Bunce at 845.378.1067 or sbunce@alz.org.