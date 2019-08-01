NEW CITY FATHER CHARGED IN OVERHEATING DEATH OF 1-YEAR-OLD TWINS

By Keith S. Shikowitz

Juan Rodriguez of New City is accused in the death of his one – year old twins Luna and Phoenix after leaving them in his car on Friday. He plead not guilty in Bronx Criminal Court.

Rodriguez claimed he thought he dropped off the infants at their day care after he had dropped off his four – year old at day care. When he discovered his babies in the backseat of his car hours later, police say Rodriguez said, “I blanked out. My babies are dead. I killed my babies.” Police say they had body temperatures reaching 108 degrees when they died.

Rodriguez was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the deaths of his 1-year-old children. His out on bail which was set at $100,000. “He does not need to serve any jail time and be punished further than what he’s already going to be suffering,” said neighbor Tony Caterino to News 12.