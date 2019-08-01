HOSPITAL TO HOST BLOOD DRIVE TO MEET URGENT BLOOD NEED DONATE & RECEIVE NY METS VOUCHERS! TUESDAY, AUGUST 6TH

West Haverstraw, NY- Helen Hayes Hospital will host a Blood Drive to address New York’s urgent blood need on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11am-5pm in the hospital’s auditorium. All who present to donate at the drive will receive a voucher for two tickets to a NY Mets game at CitiField from the New York Blood Center.

Eligible participants must be 16 or older, in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and not have donated whole blood in the last 56 days or made an ALYX donation in the last 112 days. Donors over age 75 must present a doctor’s note and 16-year-olds must present a signed parental permission slip to participate. Donors are asked to eat and drink well before donating and must present photo or signature I.D.

All eligible donors will receive a mini medical exam onsite, including information about their temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin level. No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made at https://donate.nybc.org/.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day. Please join HHH at our summer blood drive on August 6th and help give the gift of life. For more information, please call 845-786-4225. Visit www.nybloodcenter.org for parental permission slips, donor eligibility information and more.