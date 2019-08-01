Haverstraw/Nanuet Juniors Softball Little League Team head to Junior Little League World Series, win opening round

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Photo credit: Rockland Report
Haverstraw/Nanuet Juniors Softball Little League Team are World Series bound!
The Haverstraw/Nanuet Juniors Softball Little League team who won New York last week, have now added the title of USA East Region Champions. The team is headed to the World Series in Kirkland Washington which starts this weekend! They played all week culminating in the 6-2 victory yesterday in the final championship game against Delaware. On Sunday Haverstraw/Nanuet defeated the Italian champs 11-0.
Manager Darren Luzon (Haverstraw)
Coaches: Scott Murphy & Mike McGovern (Haverstraw)
The players consist of:
Haverstraw Little League:
Kristen Luzon – 1BJenna Siuta – CFRoz Henriquez – SSDelaney McGovern – POlivia Leon – CAllison Murphy – 3BAva Scolaro – OFAlex Sullivan – OFJailyn Guilamo – OFNanuet Little League:Mary Kuzian – 2BMeghan Meehan – OF
Pitcher Delaney McGovern had the final strikeout that sent Haverstraw/Nanuet to the Junior Little League World Series. The games are televised on cable TV and the final rounds are on live on ESPN; so we will keep you all posted.