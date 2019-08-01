Haverstraw/Nanuet Juniors Softball Little League Team head to Junior Little League World Series, win opening round

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Photo credit: Rockland Report

Haverstraw/Nanuet Juniors Softball Little League Team are World Series bound!

The Haverstraw/Nanuet Juniors Softball Little League team who won New York last week, have now added the title of USA East Region Champions. The team is headed to the World Series in Kirkland Washington which starts this weekend! They played all week culminating in the 6-2 victory yesterday in the final championship game against Delaware. On Sunday Haverstraw/Nanuet defeated the Italian champs 11-0.

Manager Darren Luzon (Haverstraw)

Coaches: Scott Murphy & Mike McGovern (Haverstraw)

The players consist of:

Haverstraw Little League: