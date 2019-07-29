Statement from Rockland County Executive Ed Day Regarding the Arrest of Richard LaBarbera

“I want to express my gratitude to the Parole Officers in Erie County for keeping a close watch on Richard LaBarbera and doing what the New York State Parole Board failed to do; keeping this child killer in jail. Not surprisingly, it only took him days to run afoul of the law. I remind all that this cretin was on parole when he murdered Paula so he clearly has learned nothing other than how to be a scar on society. I ask the Governor to revisit all the recent decisions of the Parole Board as this type of behavior is exactly what I was speaking of when calling for LaBarbera to remain behind bars. This monster does not deserve to walk free on our streets while our community still suffers from the loss and pain he caused. He committed murder, a crime of permanency, and should be permanently in jail.”