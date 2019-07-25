Unveiling of Stony Point New Walking Path

Stony Point Supervisor Jim Monaghan is joined by Councilman Karl Javenes, Parks Forman Harry Hansen, Judge William Franks and Bill Madden from Suez for the official Ribbon Cutting of the new exercise walking path at the Stony Point Town Pool.

The Town of Stony Point has opened a new exercise walking path at the Town Pool facility. The path is approximately 1 mile around the facility grounds. The path was built by our Town employees led by Parks and Grounds Foreman Harry Hansen. The material to build the walk way was donated by Tilcon.

The Town was able to build this walking path with the support of Suez water Company who owns the property and has given the Town a long term lease for $1 dollar a year.