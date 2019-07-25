Rockland County Fire Chief’s Assn. Scholarship Winners

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Rockland County Fire Chief’s Association made its annual Edwin Murdock Memorial Scholarship presentations recently at the Tallman firehouse during the monthly RC Fire Chief’s Assn. July meeting. The awards were presented by scholarship committee member Frank Jewett. There were three winners: Gustav Rugg ($500), Anthony VanCura ($500), and Rebecca Jewett ($1,000).

The winners are:

Rebecca Jewett of Nyack, a graduate of Nyack high school who will be attending Alfred University this fall to pursue an athletic training degree. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was on the honor roll all four years. She participated two-years each in varsity soccer, swimming (captain), basketball (captain). She volunteered for the Hudson Valley Honor Flights, Nyack Homeless Project, Nyack high blood drives, and the Girl Scouts. He father is Frank Jewett, a former chief of the Nyack Fire Dept. and an RCFCA member.

Gustav Rugg of Haverstraw, a graduate of North Rockland high school, who will be attending SUNY Plattsburgh this fall, working toward a degree in history education. He was a member of the National Honor Society and Junior National Honor Society as well as the National Science, English, Social Studies Honor Societies and the North Rockland Math and World Language Honor Societies. He played three years of varsity lacrosse and two years of cross country. He was a North Rockland Youth Lacrosse volunteer and also volunteered at the Haverstraw King’s Daughters Library, the Community Food Bank of NJ, St. Peters religious education, and Varsity Athletes Against Substance Abuse. Her father is Peter Rugg, a former chief of the Haverstraw Fire Dept. and an RCFCA member.

Andrew VanCura of Nyack, a graduate of Nyack high school, will attend Iona College this fall and had been accepted into its newly-designed media department, majoring in sports communications. Andrew was varsity athlete who competed in football, baseball and wrestling. He volunteers at St. Ann’s RC Church in Nyack as an altar server and is an active member of the Boy Scout Troop 2. He has also found time to become a member of the Nyack volunteer fire department and has completed his basic and interior firefighting classes at the Rockland County Fire Training Center. He has also volunteered and lead fundraising at the high school’s Red and Black Club, including its Food Truck Festival. His father, Robert VanCura, is a member of the RCFCA.