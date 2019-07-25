ROCKLAND BOULDERS, HELEN HAYES HOSPITAL, & BRIDGES JOIN FOR ACCESSIBLE AWARENESS DAY AT PCU PARK

+

COMMUNITY WHEELCHAIR SOFTBALL GAME VS. BOULDERS

Pomona, NY – Helen Hayes Hospital will team up with the Rockland Boulders baseball team and Bridges Independent Living Center on Sunday, July 28th to present Accessible Awareness Day at Palisades Credit Union Park—featuring a very special wheelchair softball game pitting Helen Hayes Hospital, Bridges, and community members against Boulders players.This special event will allow visitors to learn about the daily living experiences of individuals with physical and/or cognitive disabilities, while also enjoying an exciting day of baseball with Rockland County’s popular professional baseball team.

Accessible Awareness Day will begin at 3:00pm with an adapted softball game for individuals of all ages and abilities. This game will take place in the parking lot of Palisades Credit Union Park so that individuals in wheelchairs can participate. Community members are invited to join Helen Hayes Hospital and Bridges to play in this game with the Rockland Boulders.

Following the game, attendees will be invited inside the stadium for a pre-game musical performance and to try out experiences that will allow participants to “walk in the shoes” of individuals with disabilities. Handcycles and wheelchairs will be available for visitors to test drive, as well as glasses that simulate visual impairment. Attendees will also be able to learn more about Helen Hayes Hospital and Bridges and the services they offer to people with disabilities.

Helen Hayes Hospital is one of the nation’s leading specialty rehabilitation hospitals, providing a range of inpatient, outpatient and specialty care to individuals recovering from brain and spinal cord injury, amputation and stroke, as well as cardiopulmonary, orthopedic and neurological disorders. Founded in 1900, it is operated by the New York State Department of Health and is a member of the New York-Presbyterian Healthcare System.

Bridges, Rockland County’s Independent Living Center, is a community-based, peer-driven, cross-disability, not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocacy and leadership on behalf of people with disabilities. The organization operates under the New York State Education Department.

The Boulders game will begin at 5pm. To register for the event and for additional info, please contact Helen Hayes Hospital’s Community Relations Specialist, Matthew Castelluccio: 845-786-4189.