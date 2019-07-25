Letter to the Editor: Democrat presidential candidates

To the Editor,

As the field of Democrat Candidates has swollen beyond belief, there lack of substance has led to Give-Aways for all.

Sadly the Democrats have resorted to the old marketing ploy of the [free Give Away]. Yes the promises of Free Health care, Free College, Free relief from college Debt. Reparations for slavery. Free open borders, why not charge admission?

Also just as sad while they have come up with all the free- give aways , its yet another half baked idea with no clear way to pay for it all.

The best promise of all is to hold the upcoming Democratic National Convention in the Dominican Republic. As absurd as that would be it seems only fitting considering how absurd the Democrat party presently is, this would also fit in with the Open borders policy as borders go both ways.

Sincerely,

Dave Veraja

Sloatsburg