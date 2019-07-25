HEALTH DEPARTMENT CONTINUES TO OFFER FREE MEASLES VACCINES

NEW CITY – With the continued measles outbreak in Rockland, County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert reminds residents of the importance of getting vaccinated. As of July 23, there are 282 confirmed reported cases of measles in the county since the outbreak began in October 2018.

Free MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccines are available at the Rockland County Department of Health, Building A, second floor clinic area, located at 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona at the following dates and times during the month of August. No appointments are needed.

Mondays; August 5, August 12, August 19, and August 26 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Tuesdays; August 6, August 13, August 20, and August 27 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Wednesdays; August 7, August 14, August 21, and August 28 from 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursdays; August 1, August 8, August 15, August 22, and August 29 from 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Fridays; August 2, August 9, August 16, August 23 and August 30 from 9 – 11:30 a.m.

For an evening appointment: Call 845-364-2534 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“Being up-to-date with your measles vaccination is the best way to help protect yourself, your family, and the community, especially those who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions. We are offering multiple opportunities for residents to get free MMR vaccinations,” said Dr. Ruppert. Since the outbreak began, the Health Department together with partners such as Refuah Health Center and private pediatricians and family doctors have administered 25,676 doses of MMR vaccine.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses on earth; 90 percent of unvaccinated people exposed to the virus become infected. You can catch measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been, up to two hours after that person is gone. You can catch measles from an infected person even before they have a measles rash. Due to Rockland County’s small geographic size, exposure to the measles may occur anywhere in Rockland.

The Health Department is actively working to contain the further spread of measles. If you are ill with a fever, rash, or conjunctivitis (red watery eyes), please help protect our community – stay home, do not have visitors, and do not go out in public. If you have symptoms consistent with measles, contact your health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care. This will help prevent others at these facilities from being exposed to the illness.

“We urge everyone to follow the Health Department’s advice; get vaccinated against the measles, and if you are sick with measles stay home. We are making progress against this dangerous disease but this outbreak is not over and we need the entire community’s help to end it,” said County Executive Ed Day.

The Health Department is asking all health care providers to immediately report all cases of suspect measles to the Rockland County Department of Health Communicable Disease Program staff by calling 845-364-2997 during normal business hours, or 845-364-8600 after hours/weekends. Health Care Providers can also call this number for additional information.

Residents can get more information about measles by visiting Rockland County Department of Health’s measles webpage at https://bit.ly/2zh4v1G and the New York State Department of Health measles webpage at https://on.ny.gov/2J543b5, and by calling the New York State Department of Health toll free Measles Information Line at 888-364-4837.