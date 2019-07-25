CLARKSTOWN PD: Car Larceny Arrest

Last week the Clarkstown Police Department arrested a 21-year-old male from Spring Valley for breaking into vehicles parked in driveways, stealing valuables from those vehicles. The suspect appeared to have been walking through the neighborhood checking for unlocked car doors. He was able to remove change and a small amount of cash from these cars.

The incident occurred on July 18, 2019 at approximately 5 a.m. A homeowner residing on S. Pascack Rd in Nanuet was awoken by a notification from their home surveillance system that there was motion detected in their driveway. A description of two males entering their vehicle was observed on video. The responding officers established a perimeter of the area after two males were seen by officers.

An extensive search was conducted and through additional information being called in by other neighbors, one suspect was taken into custody. The second male has not been located but the investigation continues. The male was charged with petit larceny (misdemeanor), criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree (misdemeanor) and resisting arrest (misdemeanor).

He was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance and will return to court on July 29 at 9:30 a.m.

This arrest highlights the problem of car larcenies as a crime of opportunity. The Clarkstown Police Department reminds homeowners to take the extra minute to remove valuables from your vehicles, remove keys or fobs from you vehicle and lock your doors.

These measures will help reduce these petty but real crimes. If you see something, say something by calling 911 or you may also send an anonymous tip to the police by using TIP411. Send a text message to 847411 (tip411), then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info and hit send.