Sean Flaherty Of Orangeburg, NY Named To Athletic Director Scholars Academic Honor Roll At Hofstra University

HEMPSTEAD, NY (07/15/2019)– Hofstra University and the Department of Athletics are excited to announce the creation of the Hofstra Athletic Director Scholars Academic Honor Roll, recognizing the incredible work of Pride student-athletes in the classroom.

Sean Flaherty of Orangeburg, NY has earned a spot on the initial list.

A total of 159 Hofstra student-athletes were named to the list for the spring semester.

“We are thrilled to unveil another avenue to showcase the amazing work that the Hofstra student-athletes perform in the classroom,” commented Hofstra Director of Athletics Rick Cole Jr. “A truly special thank you to Associate Dean for the Center for University Advising Rachel Peel-Macandrew, who came up with the idea for this and worked with many of our colleagues in the Hofstra community to allow this recognition to come to fruition. Congratulations to our honorees on continuing to be great representatives of Hofstra and our athletic program.”