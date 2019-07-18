RCC to Host Seventh Annual Anthony Amoros Car Show

Proceeds from July 27 event will benefit Amoros Scholarship Fund at RCC

Rockland County, NY – Car owners who take pride in showing off their vehicles – classic, antique, late model, any style – are invited to participate in the seventh annual Anthony Amoros Car Show, set for Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11 am to 4 pm, at Rockland Community College. Proceeds will benefit the Anthony Amoros Scholarship Fund, overseen by the RCC Foundation.

https://rccfoundation.ejoinme.org/amoroscarshow or contact Ivette Amoros at 845-480-1156 or Al Amoros at 914-434-2391. The rain date is Saturday, August 3, 2019. Admission to the event is free. The cost to show a car is $20 pre-paid or $25 on the day of the event. The fee for vendors is $25 pre-paid or $30 on the day of the event.

Anthony Amoros was a first-year student at RCC when he died in a one-car accident on Thiells-Mt. Ivy Road in Haverstraw in January 2013. A 2012 North Rockland High School graduate, Amoros loved working on cars and attended Rockland BOCES for auto mechanics. His family established the car show in 2013 as a tribute to Anthony and his automotive passion. The Anthony A. Amoros Memorial Scholarship at RCC awards a number of scholarships each year to new and continuing students at the college. Anthony’s motto was “you gotta be happy” and the family hopes to bring happiness and support to RCC students in his honor.

“The Amoros family has turned a deeply tragic event into a cause to support students’ ability to pursue their dreams of earning a degree in higher education,” said Susan Lyddon, Executive Director of the RCC Foundation and Vice President of Institutional Advancement at RCC.

Sponsors of the event include:

Subaru Distributors Corp.

Subaru University

Rockland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Schultz Ford Lincoln, Inc.

Trophies and prizes will be awarded for the best-shown cars, as judged by a panel of car experts. The day will also feature the live band Beauty & The Grease, a DJ and entertainment, an Elvis artist, raffles, 50-50 raffle, and refreshments and goods for sale.